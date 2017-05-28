Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a GBX 595 ($7.74) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stockdale Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($10.08) target price on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited from GBX 710 ($9.24) to GBX 725 ($9.43) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited from GBX 489 ($6.36) to GBX 530 ($6.89) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.20) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lancashire Holdings Limited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 665.18 ($8.65).

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) traded up 1.173020% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 688.260376. The company had a trading volume of 389,062 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 678.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 683.13. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.37 billion. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 467.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 775.00.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 59,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.74), for a total value of £400,102.08 ($520,491.84). Also, insider Michael George Dawson bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 693 ($9.02) per share, for a total transaction of £49,896 ($64,909.59).

Lancashire Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity, through its subsidiaries, is the provision of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lloyd’s. It underwrites worldwide, insurance and reinsurance contracts that transfer insurance risk, including risks exposed to both natural and man-made catastrophes.

