Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lakeland Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $43.00 price target on Lakeland Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Lakeland Financial Co. alerts:

Shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) traded down 0.69% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,947 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $107,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,632.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $137,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Shows” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/lakeland-financial-lkfn-receiving-positive-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Lake City Bank (the Bank), provides an array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, investment and treasury management commercial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.