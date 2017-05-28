Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

Shares of Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) opened at 15.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. Lake Shore Bancorp has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lake Shore Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/lake-shore-bancorp-inc-lsbk-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company of Lake Shore Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of real estate loans and other loans. The real estate loans consist of residential one- to four-family, home equity, commercial and construction loans. The Bank’s other loans consists of commercial and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.