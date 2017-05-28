Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LAD) Receives GBX 159.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LAD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 159.14 ($2.07).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a report on Monday, May 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a report on Monday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.28) price target on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Davy Research upgraded shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LAD) opened at 133.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.04. Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 105.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 164.80.

About Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc, formerly Ladbrokes plc, is engaged in the betting and gaming industry. The Company’s segments are UK Retail, European Retail and Digital. The UK Retail segment consists of betting activities in the shop estate in Great Britain. The Company is involved in traditional over-the-counter betting on football, horse and greyhound racing, as well as other sports and by machines.

