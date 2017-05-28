Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSE:LIF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. They presently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSE:LIF) traded up 1.00% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 184,017 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation’s (LIF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/labrador-iron-ore-royalty-corporations-lif-sector-perform-rating-reiterated-at-scotiabank-updated-updated.html.

