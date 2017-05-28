Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation’s (LIF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSE:LIF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. They presently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSE:LIF) traded up 1.00% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 184,017 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55.
