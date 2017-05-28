Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore Ltd (NASDAQ:KIROY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 9th. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kumba Iron Ore Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, shipping, and sale of iron ore in South Africa. Its mining assets and natural resources also include platinum group metals and diamonds, copper, iron ore, metallurgical coal, nickel and thermal coal. The company has mines in various places like Thabazimbi in Limpopo, Sishen in Northern Cape; and Kolomela mine. It also transports iron ore to its customers in Europe and Asia. Kumba Iron Ore Limited is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa. “

Get Kumba Iron Ore Ltd alerts:

Kumba Iron Ore (NASDAQ:KIROY) remained flat at $4.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/kumba-iron-ore-ltd-kiroy-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (Kumba) is a supplier of iron ore to the global steel industry. The Company is engaged in the exploration, beneficiation, marketing, sale and shipping of iron ore. The Company’s segments include Sishen mine, Kolomela mine, Thabazimbi mine, Logistics, Shipping operations and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kumba Iron Ore (KIROY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.