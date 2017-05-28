KUEHNE&NAGEL INTL (KHNGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KUEHNE&NAGEL INTL (NASDAQ:KHNGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

KUEHNE&NAGEL INTL (NASDAQ:KHNGY) remained flat at $31.65 during trading on Wednesday. 41 shares of the stock were exchanged. KUEHNE&NAGEL INTL has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43.

