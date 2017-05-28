Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Sold by Coconut Grove Bank

Coconut Grove Bank lowered its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the period. Coconut Grove Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 240.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 92.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.42. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $79.69 and a 52-week high of $97.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge upgraded Kraft Heinz to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Vetr cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.02 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $91.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

