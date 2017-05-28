Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Shares Up 14.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) was up 14.8% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 9,189,253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 68.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

In related news, SVP Jason Doughty acquired 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $50,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 400,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,362,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,818,000 after buying an additional 768,010 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,283,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after buying an additional 89,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,998,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,048,000 after buying an additional 1,651,415 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s market cap is $2.57 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (Kosmos) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the emerging areas along the Atlantic Margins. Its assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, discoveries and further exploration potential offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco and Western Sahara.

