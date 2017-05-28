Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 104.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kornit Digital by 165.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Kornit Digital by 43.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) traded down 1.13% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,684 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $573.15 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post $0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs and markets digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry. The Company’s solutions include its digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software and value added services. Its customers include custom decorators, online businesses, brand owners and contract printers.

