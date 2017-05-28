Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) SVP Thomas D. Loadman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,238.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) traded up 0.13% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 56,229 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $45.85.

Get Koppers Holdings Inc. alerts:

Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. Koppers Holdings had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 1,225.00%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post $2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) SVP Thomas D. Loadman Sells 10,000 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/koppers-holdings-inc-kop-svp-thomas-d-loadman-sells-10000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Koppers Holdings by 111.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Koppers Holdings by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Koppers Holdings by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Koppers Holdings by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Koppers Holdings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koppers Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About Koppers Holdings

Koppers Holdings Inc is a global integrated provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. The Company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) and Performance Chemicals (PC). The RUPS business sells treated and untreated wood products, rail joint bars and services primarily to the railroad markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.