Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Terex Co.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terex in a report issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2017 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $38.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) opened at 31.84 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $3.11 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. Terex has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.43.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.31 million. Terex had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Steve Filipov sold 5,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $157,180.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Bradley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $467,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 759 shares of company stock worth $24,651 and sold 67,610 shares worth $2,124,957. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Terex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in Terex by 32.6% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 97,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Terex during the third quarter valued at $607,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Terex during the third quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 887,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,550,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

