89,265 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000. Merck & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Trust Co raised its position in Merck & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co. by 12.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 95,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Merck & Co. by 13.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,871,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,776,000 after buying an additional 219,289 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Merck & Co. by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,104,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,543,000 after buying an additional 755,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) traded down 0.18% on Friday, hitting $64.92. 3,685,720 shares of the stock traded hands. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.79. Merck & Co. also saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,268 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 476% compared to the typical volume of 567 put options.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Merck & Co. had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Merck & Co.’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Merck & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Vetr lowered shares of Merck & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.99 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Merck & Co. in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc cut shares of Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

In other Merck & Co. news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 53,850 shares of Merck & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,418,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Kidder sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

