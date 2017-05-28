Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.31

News headlines about Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) have trended positive on Sunday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Karyopharm Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.46.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) opened at 8.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The firm’s market cap is $421.71 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post ($2.68) earnings per share for the current year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It has discovered and is developing small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein, XPO1.

