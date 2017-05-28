Kaman Co. (KAMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the following business segments: Aerospace, Industrial Distribution, and Music Distribution. The Aerospace segment serves commercial, U.S. defense and foreign government markets. The Industrial Distribution segment serves nearly every sector of U.S. industry with industrial replacement parts as well as support services. The Music Distribution segment serves domestic and foreign markets with a wide variety of music instruments and accessories and manufactures guitars and other music products for professional and amateur musicians. “

KAMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised Kaman from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Gabelli downgraded Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Kaman from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) traded down 0.19% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,363 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13. Kaman has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Kaman had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $435.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaman will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,192,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,372,000 after buying an additional 60,319 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 2.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 278,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kaman during the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the first quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kaman by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,470,000 after buying an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aerospace. The Company’s brands include KAflex, KAron and K-MAX. Distribution segment is a power transmission, motion control, and fluid power industrial distributor with operations throughout the United States.

