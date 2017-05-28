Imperial Brands PLC (IMT) Given a GBX 3,640 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,640 ($47.35) target price on Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMT) in a research note released on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,300 ($55.94) to GBX 4,400 ($57.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Whitman Howard reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($66.35) price target on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.54) price target on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 4,130 ($53.73) price target on Imperial Brands PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,350 ($56.59) to GBX 4,100 ($53.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,158.57 ($54.10).

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMT) traded up 1.31% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3678.00. 2,787,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,654.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,758.37. Imperial Brands PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,324.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,154.00.

Imperial Brands PLC Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

