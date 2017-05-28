Volkswagen AG (VOW3) Given a €197.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €197.00 ($221.35) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €193.00 ($216.85) price target on Volkswagen AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. equinet AG set a €166.00 ($186.52) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC set a €168.00 ($188.76) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €151.19 ($169.88).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) traded down 0.822% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €137.708. 6,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of €139.94 and a 200-day moving average of €137.26. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €103.70 and a 52 week high of €156.32. The firm has a market cap of €69.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.165.

Volkswagen AG Company Profile

Volkswagen AG is engaged in developing vehicles and components for its brands. It also produces and sells vehicles, in particular passenger cars and light commercial vehicles for the Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands. The Passenger Cars segment cover the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business.

