Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $230,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC maintained its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 60,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,836,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical Inc. alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) traded up 0.31% during trading on Friday, hitting $910.36. 208,947 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $610.71 and a 12-month high of $914.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $833.96 and a 200-day moving average of $724.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $1.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post $23.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $230,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/joel-isaacson-co-llc-holds-position-in-intuitive-surgical-inc-isrg-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 price objective (up from $800.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.94.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 8,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $835.89, for a total transaction of $7,481,215.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.33, for a total value of $15,213,945.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,445,669.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,806 shares of company stock worth $49,866,082 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.