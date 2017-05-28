Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.18

Media stories about Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jernigan Capital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

JCAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on Jernigan Capital in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Jernigan Capital Inc alerts:

Shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) traded down 1.86% during trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,516 shares. The firm has a market cap of $197.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. Jernigan Capital has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 198.76% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Jernigan Capital will post $1.80 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/jernigan-capital-jcap-receives-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-18.html.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company provides capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. It intends to generate long-term returns on development property investments through a fixed rate of interest on its invested capital together with an interest in the positive cash flows of the self-storage development from operations, sales and/or refinancings.

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.