Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Swiss Re AG – (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, May 5th, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re AG – in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swiss Re AG – from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re AG – in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Swiss Re AG – from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Swiss Re AG - alerts:

Swiss Re AG – (OTCMKTS:SSREY) traded up 0.45% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 50,167 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. Swiss Re AG – has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jefferies Group LLC Upgrades Swiss Re AG – (SSREY) to “Hold”” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/jefferies-group-llc-upgrades-swiss-re-ag-ssrey-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

Swiss Re AG – Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re AG - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re AG - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.