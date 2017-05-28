Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact J C Penney Company (JCP) Stock Price

News coverage about J C Penney Company (NYSE:JCP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. J C Penney Company earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the department store operator an impact score of 98 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Get J C Penney Company Inc alerts:

J C Penney Company (NYSE:JCP) opened at 4.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. J C Penney Company has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company’s market cap is $1.46 billion.

J C Penney Company (NYSE:JCP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The department store operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. J C Penney Company had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J C Penney Company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on JCP shares. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney Company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney Company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on J C Penney Company from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.70 price target on shares of J C Penney Company in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered J C Penney Company from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/j-c-penney-company-jcp-earns-media-impact-rating-of-0-11-updated-updated.html.

J C Penney Company Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com. Its department stores and Website generally serve the same type of customers, its Website offers virtually the same mix of merchandise as its store assortment and other categories, and its department stores generally accept returns from sales made in stores and through its Website.

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.