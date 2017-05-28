RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC cut its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 137.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.7% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) traded down 0.53% on Friday, reaching $84.54. The company had a trading volume of 688,026 shares. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $102.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post $3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.08%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down from $107.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total value of $48,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

