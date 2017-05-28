iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF (AAXJ) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Press coverage about iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) traded up 0.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,493 shares. iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29.

iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

