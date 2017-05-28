Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 17th. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IONS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Vetr upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.67 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) traded up 0.06% on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. 1,170,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock’s market cap is $5.75 billion.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.03 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 199.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.36) EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $895,180.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 48,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,689.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO B Lynne Parshall sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $227,827.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,275 shares of company stock worth $2,592,940. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,627,000 after buying an additional 44,372 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 170,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

