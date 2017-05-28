Insider Buying: Invuity, Inc. (IVTY) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVTY) Director Eric W. Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $39,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,529 shares in the company, valued at $800,048.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVTY) traded down 2.60% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 29,845 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $127.31 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. Invuity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Invuity had a negative net margin of 140.08% and a negative return on equity of 119.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invuity, Inc. will post ($2.24) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVTY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invuity by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invuity by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invuity by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invuity by 53.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invuity by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVTY. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invuity in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Invuity in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Invuity in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invuity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

