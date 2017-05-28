Raymond James Financial, Inc. Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NVIV)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:NVIV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:NVIV) traded down 2.50% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 210,442 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company’s market cap is $62.70 million.

About Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., formerly Design Source, Inc, is a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing biopolymer-scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The Company’s approach to treating acute SCIs is based on its investigational Neuro Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord contusion and is intended to treat acute spinal cord injury.

