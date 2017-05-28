Traders Buy Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) on weakness during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. $94.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $56.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.50 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Eli Lilly and had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Eli Lilly and traded down ($1.84) for the day and closed at $80.67Specifically, SVP Enrique A. Conterno sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,598.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $17,780,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,690,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,570,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vetr cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.44 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Co will post $4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 55.5% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.3% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 205,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

