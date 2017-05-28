Investors Purchase High Volume of Chipotle Mexican Grill Put Options (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,414 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 107% compared to the typical volume of 684 put options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Argus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $447.88 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Vetr raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $493.69 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) traded down 0.26% on Friday, reaching $480.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,836 shares. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $476.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $352.96 and a 52-week high of $499.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

