Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerstein Fisher increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 1,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) opened at 910.36 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $610.71 and a 52-week high of $914.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $833.96 and a 200 day moving average of $724.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $1.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post $23.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $911.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $835.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America Corp set a $800.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $841.94.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,386 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.15, for a total value of $1,127,025.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,775 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.33, for a total transaction of $15,213,945.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,445,669.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,806 shares of company stock worth $49,866,082 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

