Intrust Bank NA Sells 156 Shares of American International Group Inc (AIG)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in American International Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in American International Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 147.9% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group Inc alerts:

Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) traded up 0.68% during trading on Friday, reaching $63.55. 8,817,060 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average is $63.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 1.32. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $67.47.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post $5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 290.92%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/intrust-bank-na-cuts-position-in-american-international-group-inc-aig-updated.html.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In related news, CEO Brian Duperreault acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $4,918,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip Fasano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $381,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.