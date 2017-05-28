Intrust Bank NA Invests $205,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 33.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) traded down 0.32% during trading on Friday, reaching $182.68. The company had a trading volume of 214,096 shares. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.23 and a 52-week high of $183.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.52.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.40%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post $7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Leerink Swann set a $183.00 target price on Henry Schein and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 12,578 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $2,202,407.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,081.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 9,300 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $1,597,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,324.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,985. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

