Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 376,384 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 376,384 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 1.99% of Intrepid Potash worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,866,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 3,263,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,255,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 754,550 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4,116.7% in the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $2,725,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 267,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) remained flat at $2.36 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,732 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The stock’s market cap is $289.67 million. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 268.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III acquired 6,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $7,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. acquired 3,233,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $3,879,998.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,583,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,998 over the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia) in the United States, which it markets and sells as Trio. The Company operates in the extraction, production and sale of potassium-related products. Its products are potash and Trio.

