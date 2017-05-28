InterXion Holding NV (INXN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Interxion Holding N.V. operates as a provider of carrier-neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company’s data centre facilitates processing, storage, sharing and distribution of data, content, applications and media among carriers and customers. Its carrier-neutral colocation services includes space, power, cooling to house its customers’ computing, network, storage and IT infrastructure. Additionally, Interxion also offers network monitoring, remote monitoring of customer equipment, systems management, engineering support services, cross connects, data backup and storage. The Company’s data centres are located in London, Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam and Madrid, the main data center markets in Europe. Interxion Holding N.V. is headquartered in Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands. “

Get InterXion Holding NV alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INXN. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on InterXion Holding NV from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of InterXion Holding NV in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterXion Holding NV in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of InterXion Holding NV in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of InterXion Holding NV in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion Holding NV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) traded down 2.57% on Wednesday, reaching $44.34. 429,578 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 0.94. InterXion Holding NV has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $45.93.

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. InterXion Holding NV had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $113.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that InterXion Holding NV will post $0.74 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/interxion-holding-nv-inxn-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INXN. Lucha Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of InterXion Holding NV during the first quarter worth approximately $5,335,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of InterXion Holding NV during the first quarter worth approximately $7,667,000. EMS Capital LP raised its position in shares of InterXion Holding NV by 29.4% in the first quarter. EMS Capital LP now owns 264,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterXion Holding NV during the first quarter worth approximately $13,846,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV by 25.3% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 369,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after buying an additional 74,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About InterXion Holding NV

InterXion Holding N.V. is a provider of carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: France, Germany, The Netherlands and UK, and rest of Europe, which consists of its operations in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Holding NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion Holding NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.