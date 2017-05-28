Intertek Group (IKTSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut Intertek Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) remained flat at $56.30 during trading on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.90.

