Scotiabank Reiterates “Focus Stock” Rating for Intertape Polymer Group (ITP)

Scotiabank reaffirmed their focus stock rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank currently has a C$28.50 price objective on the stock.

ITP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) traded down 0.04% during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,006 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32.

In related news, insider Shawn Nelson sold 23,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total value of C$529,255.12. Also, insider Joseph Tocci sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total value of C$226,200.00.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc operates in the specialty packaging industry. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a range of paper and film-based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin packaging films, woven coated fabrics and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

