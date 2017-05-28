Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $13.562 Million Position in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. International Business Machines Corp. makes up about 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines Corp. were worth $13,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Corp. by 32.3% in the first quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Corp. by 10.2% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corp. by 8.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in International Business Machines Corp. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corp. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 105,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines Corp. alerts:

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) traded down 0.46% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.49. 2,443,507 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average of $167.77. International Business Machines Corp. has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $182.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.96.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. International Business Machines Corp. had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 78.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. International Business Machines Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. International Business Machines Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $13.562 Million Position in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/international-business-machines-corp-ibm-position-cut-by-raymond-james-trust-n-a-updated-updated-updated.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Drexel Hamilton increased their price target on International Business Machines Corp. from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines Corp. to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.54.

In other news, Director James W. Owens acquired 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.19 per share, for a total transaction of $263,180.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines Corp.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.