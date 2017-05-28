Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Position Increased by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) opened at 60.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $61.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post $2.99 EPS for the current year.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $68,931.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 73,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $4,395,836.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,844 shares of company stock worth $11,389,458 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

