Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Position Decreased by RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC

RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Inter Parfums worth $20,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPAR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) traded down 0.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,810 shares. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $566,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

