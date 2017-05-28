Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report sales of $136.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.1 million and the lowest is $118 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $111.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $136.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $558.1 million to $585.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $599.3 million per share, with estimates ranging from $597.2 million to $602.6 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.17 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) opened at 38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $38.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $566,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inter Parfums by 45.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

