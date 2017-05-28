Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Maintains Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Intel by 6.4% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Intel by 23.8% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) remained flat at $36.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,145,523 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post $2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. BNP Paribas set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 13,997 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $505,431.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,464.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,172 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $2,541,176.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,333,494.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,993 shares of company stock worth $4,276,027. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

