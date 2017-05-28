Integer Holdings Co. (ITGR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ITGR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Integer Holdings Corporation is a medical device outsource manufacturer. The company serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, advanced surgical and power solutions markets. It also develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The company’s brands include Greatbatch Medical, Lake Region Medical and Electrochem. Integer Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Greatbatch Inc., is based in Frisco, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Integer Holdings in a report on Friday, April 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Integer Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Integer Holdings (NASDAQ:ITGR) traded up 1.87% on Wednesday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 128,762 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. Integer Holdings has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Integer Holdings (NASDAQ:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer Holdings news, Director William B. Summers, Jr. sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $126,914.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,331.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Bolt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,208 shares in the company, valued at $458,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,365 shares of company stock worth $5,662,077.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Integer Holdings by 47,202.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,648,000 after buying an additional 3,516,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer Holdings by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,312,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Integer Holdings by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,398,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after buying an additional 205,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Integer Holdings during the third quarter valued at $43,243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Integer Holdings during the third quarter valued at $41,761,000.

Greatbatch, Inc is a developer and manufacturer of medical devices and components. The Company operates through two segments: Greatbatch Medical and QiG Group (QiG). Greatbatch Medical designs and manufactures products where the Company either owns the intellectual property or has unique manufacturing and assembly expertise.

