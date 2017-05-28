IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) EVP Haddon Spurgeon Mackie, Jr. Sells 4,217 Shares

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) EVP Haddon Spurgeon Mackie, Jr. sold 4,217 shares of IBERIABANK Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $345,203.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) opened at 78.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $81.18. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $91.10.

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.98 million. IBERIABANK Corp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 19.65%. IBERIABANK Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post $4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. IBERIABANK Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 46.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 132.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 92,758 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 3,391.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 925,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,241,000 after buying an additional 899,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 82.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 43,687 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on IBKC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of IBERIABANK Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of IBERIABANK Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Iberia Capital upgraded shares of IBERIABANK Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

