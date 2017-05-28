Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Insider Sells $38,250.00 in Stock

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) insider Jim F. Haynes, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $38,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) opened at 23.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.08. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.04 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 27.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 177,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $21,096,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 83,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares by 72.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Home Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Merion Capital Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities through its community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank (the Bank).

