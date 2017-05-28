Green Swan Capital Corp. (TSE:GSW) Director Peter Michael Clausi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

Peter Michael Clausi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Peter Michael Clausi purchased 13,000 shares of Green Swan Capital Corp. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$1,040.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Peter Michael Clausi bought 20,000 shares of Green Swan Capital Corp. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$1,800.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Peter Michael Clausi bought 20,000 shares of Green Swan Capital Corp. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$1,800.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Peter Michael Clausi sold 193,000 shares of Green Swan Capital Corp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$17,370.00.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: Green Swan Capital Corp. (GSW) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/insider-selling-green-swan-capital-corp-gsw-director-sells-150000-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Swan Capital Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Swan Capital Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.