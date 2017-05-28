Firan Technology Group Corp. (FTG) Insider Robert Jonathan Beutel Sells 1,600,000 Shares

Firan Technology Group Corp. (TSE:FTG) insider Robert Jonathan Beutel sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.26, for a total transaction of C$6,816,000.00.

Firan Technology Group Corp. (TSE:FTG) opened at 4.20 on Friday. Firan Technology Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 million and a P/E ratio of 15.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91.

Separately, Paradigm Capital increased their price target on shares of Firan Technology Group Corp. from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Firan Technology Group Corp. Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation (FTG) is a supplier of aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems. The Company operates through two segments: FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of technology printed circuit boards. Its product offering includes engineering services, Microvia technology, buried capacitance, cavity boards, metal core constructions, multiple sequential laminations, differential and controlled impedance, embedded filters and inductors, buried resistor layers, back drilling and back planes.

