Insider Selling: Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Major Shareholder Sells 16,667 Shares of Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,667 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $1,538,530.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,623.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) traded up 0.48% on Friday, hitting $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 852,849 shares. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.14. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $75.30 and a 52-week high of $95.38.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Societe Generale cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

