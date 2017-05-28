Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (VLRX) Insider John Edward Timberlake Purchases 5,000 Shares

Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) insider John Edward Timberlake bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,410.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) remained flat at $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $34.21 million. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13.

Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ:VLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($6.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.72) by $4.20. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Valeritas Holdings, Inc. will post ($10.48) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valeritas Holdings stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.67% of Valeritas Holdings at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Valeritas Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valeritas Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company began coverage on shares of Valeritas Holdings in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Valeritas Holdings

Valeritas, Inc is a United States-based company, which is engaged in developing and commercializing treatment solutions that contribute to clinical outcomes for patients. The Company’s portfolio includes V-Go disposable insulin delivery device, which is distributed through retail pharmacy. Its V-Go delivers insulin at a continuous preset basal rate and bolus dosing for adults with Type 2 diabetes requiring insulin.

