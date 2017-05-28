Inphi Co. (IPHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on shares of Inphi from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) traded up 2.19% on Tuesday, reaching $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,801 shares. Inphi has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Inphi had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inphi will post $1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Inphi news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $2,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,486.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ron Torten sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $278,044.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,204.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,660 shares of company stock worth $3,416,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Inphi by 88.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Inphi during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,234,000. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its position in Inphi by 1,345.0% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Inphi by 30.2% in the first quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 57,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Inphi by 113.6% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 23,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation is a provider of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and datacenter markets. The Company’s solutions provide an interface between analog signals and digital information in systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment and datacenters.

