Innocoll Holdings PLC (INNL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innocoll Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:INNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, “Innocoll Holdings develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products and medical devices through its proprietary collagen-based technologies. The company’s product include CollaGUARD(Ex-US), CollatampG(R), Septocoll(R), RegenePro(R), Collieva(R), CollaCare(R), Collexa(R) and Zorpreva(TM). It operates primarily in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and the United States. Innocoll AG, formerly known as Innocoll GmbH, is headquartered in Athlone, Ireland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Innocoll Holdings PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. FBR & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Innocoll Holdings PLC in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Innocoll Holdings PLC to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of Innocoll Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:INNL) traded up 0.46% on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,818 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. Innocoll Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The stock’s market capitalization is $64.64 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INNL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innocoll Holdings PLC during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Innocoll Holdings PLC by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 837,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 305,482 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Innocoll Holdings PLC by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,079,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 173,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Innocoll Holdings PLC Company Profile

Innocoll Holdings Public Limited Company is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company with late-stage development programs. The Company operates through the segment of manufacture and sale of collagen-based pharmaceutical products. It utilizes collagen-based technology platform to develop its biodegradable and bioresorbable products and product candidates, which can be broken down by the body without the need for surgical removal or applied topically.

