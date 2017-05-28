Ryan J. Morris Buys 29,614 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc (INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSE:INFU) Director Ryan J. Morris purchased 29,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $42,940.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSE:INFU) traded down 3.23% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 46,274 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $34.13 million. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.

InfuSystem Holdings (NYSE:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InfuSystem Holdings

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc is a provider of infusion pumps and related products and services for patients in the home, oncology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and other sites of care. The Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates pump service and repair Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Texas and Ontario, Canada.

